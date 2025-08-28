Dear Friends,

In this issue of Traffic Report, Dottie welcomes your children back to school, but not in the traditional sense. Call this pre-homework, as Dottie reminds you only as she can, that protecting your children does not end when they leave home and the pitfalls your kids can run into. First a short intro to the video and then the video itself. Take this message to heart please.

Love,

Dottie & Larry

Introduction

As students head back to school and college campuses come alive with new energy, child safety expert Dottie Laster delivers a sobering reminder that parents' protective duties don't end when their children reach higher education. In her latest video, filmed in her garden, Dottie uses a stark visual metaphor to illustrate what happens to young people who encounter predators online.

Using her thriving plants alongside damaged ones, Dottie demonstrates the profound difference between children who are protected—with "fences," "filters," and daily check-ins—and those left vulnerable to manipulation and grooming. Her message is clear: even college-age students who have been lovingly sheltered from the world's harshest realities are not equipped to handle sophisticated predators operating without boundaries on the internet.

As Dottie puts it, we've essentially "dropped them on an island of predators" by connecting them to the internet without proper education about manipulation tactics. Her visual comparison between withering plants and flourishing ones serves as a powerful wake-up call for parents who might think their job is done once their children leave for college.

Watch as Dottie explains why staying engaged in your adult children's lives isn't helicopter parenting—it's essential protection in a digital world where predators specifically target the innocent and unprepared.