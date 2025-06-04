Dear Friends,

Unfortunately, it is not uncommon for our children to go missing. Sometimes, it might seem to be totally innocuous, however, in today's world, we must suspect something nefarious and do what is best for your child in the long and short run. In point #26 of her '55 Things' guide, Dottie addresses a critical medical step that many parents don't know about - one that could be vital for their child's health and safety.

#26: If your child has been missing more than a day, they should receive a SANE (Sexual Assault Nurses Examination) exam upon finding them, even if they claim it is not necessary.

When Your Child Returns: The Critical Step Many Parents Don't Know About

Point #26 of "55 Things Parents and Grandparents Should Know" addresses a difficult but essential medical protocol

The moment your missing child is found safe should be one of pure relief and joy. Yet child safety expert Dottie Laster emphasizes a crucial step that many parents don't know about—one that could be vital for their child's health and any potential legal proceedings.

This recommendation acknowledges a harsh truth about what can happen to children during disappearances. A SANE examination serves multiple critical purposes: documenting any potential injuries, preserving evidence of sexual assault if it occurred, and providing preventive medications for pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases. Importantly, there's a limited time window—typically 96 hours—for these preventive measures to be effective.

This is another example of Dottie's practical, protective approach to child safety. While hoping for the best outcome, parents must be prepared to take difficult but necessary steps to ensure their child's wellbeing and to preserve evidence that could help prosecute those who harm children. Sometimes the most loving thing a parent can do is insist on medical care their child might resist, understanding that children may not fully comprehend what they've experienced or its potential consequences.

Much Love,

Dottie & Larry