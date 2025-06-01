Dear Friends,

Today is the International Day for the Protection of Children. Unfortunately, despite advances of our civilization (sarcasm noted), we have not created a very safe space for our children. Child labor is rearing its ugly head once again. The trafficking of children is more prevalent than ever. Let us celebrate this day by working together to make Planet Earth a safer and more desiseable location for all. Check out Dottie’s video and Larry’s essay below.

Much Love,

Dottie & Larry

International Day for the Protection of Children: A Global Call to Action

Today, June 1st, marks the International Day for the Protection of Children, a day established to raise awareness about the urgent need to safeguard children's rights and welfare worldwide. First proclaimed in 1925 during the World Conference for the Well-being of Children in Geneva, this observance has taken on profound significance as our understanding of child protection has evolved over the past century.

The day gained renewed importance following World War II, when the devastating impact of conflict on children became undeniably clear. In 1949, the International Democratic Federation of Women proposed establishing this annual observance to honor children's rights and promote their protection from exploitation, abuse, and neglect. The United Nations later embraced this initiative, recognizing that protecting children is fundamental to building a just and peaceful world.

While significant progress has been made in child welfare and rights recognition, today's digital age has introduced new and complex threats that make this day more relevant than ever. Children now face dangers that previous generations could never have imagined—from online predators and human trafficking networks that operate across borders with unprecedented reach and sophistication. The very technologies that should enhance children's education and opportunities have also become tools for those who seek to exploit them.

As Dottie consistently emphasizes in her work, protecting children in the 21st century requires vigilance, education, and coordinated action from families, communities, law enforcement, and governments worldwide. On this International Day for the Protection of Children, we're reminded that safeguarding our children isn't just a moral imperative—it's essential for the future of humanity itself.

In this eye-opening video, Dottie praises the intentions behind creating the day but we must do more and turn those praiseworthy words into action.