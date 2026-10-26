Years ago, when I was leading a nonprofit that searched for missing persons, I was about to close it. The money had run out. Then a daycare I had never heard of handed me a giant check for $3,000. The children, all five and under, had raised it one penny at a time. I cried in front of the news cameras. That money kept us going for six more months, and those months mattered to some families more than I can say.

I’m asking again, for something I’ve been trying to write for twenty years. My new book, Before They’re Gone, shows parents how predators really find children: not in an alley or a van, but in their own bedrooms, on devices their parents bought them. And it gives families a plan, the Digital Permit, for handing a child a phone the way we teach a teenager to drive: supervised, then guided, then free.

It launches in January. I’m raising $7,500 to produce and launch it, and friends have already given $2,950.

Gifts through my nonprofit partner redM Inc, a 501(c)(3), are tax-deductible: give.joinredm.com/campaign/843042/donate

If you’d like to support my work directly, you can send a gift by Zelle to Laster Global Consulting at (210) 882-2259, or scan the QR code below; please add your email in the memo so I can thank you. Those gifts aren’t tax-deductible, but they keep me in the field.

If you can’t give, please forward this to one parent. I never want to be needed again, and you can help me with that.

Dottie

Photo credit: Dottie Laster, photograph by Larry Johnson ©2026