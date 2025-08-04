Dear Friends,

Major sporting events have long created opportunities for traffickers to exploit increased demand and temporary infrastructure. Now, as Houston prepares to host matches for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, local leaders are taking a proactive approach to prevent trafficking before it happens.

In her latest video, Dottie Laster discusses Project Red Card, a collaborative initiative between redM and United Against Human Trafficking designed to mobilize key stakeholders across industries to combat trafficking risks tied to the world's largest soccer tournament. Rather than waiting to react to problems, this bold initiative brings together leaders from hotels, airlines, transportation, law enforcement, healthcare, sports organizations, and advocacy groups to develop actionable strategies.

As Dottie emphasizes in her work, preventing trafficking requires more than individual awareness—it demands coordinated action across all sectors that traffickers might exploit. Project Red Card represents exactly this kind of comprehensive, cross-industry approach that can make a real difference in protecting vulnerable people during high-risk events.

Watch Dottie's insights on this important initiative and how communities can work together to make major events safer for everyone. Checkout redM!