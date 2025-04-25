Runaways or Victims? The Dangerous Assumption

When a child goes missing, the first hours are critical. Yet too often, law enforcement's initial response hinges on a dangerous assumption: that the missing child is simply a runaway rather than a victim of abduction or trafficking.

The Default Label

The statistics surrounding missing children are deceptive. While many missing children do leave home voluntarily, labeling every case as a "runaway" can have deadly consequences. This default classification often determines how urgently law enforcement responds, what resources they deploy, and whether they consider more sinister possibilities like abduction or human trafficking.

Investigative journalist Lise Olsen's work highlights this critical issue. Her recent book, reviewed by trafficking expert Dottie Laster, examines how the rush to classify missing children as runaways can blind investigators to signs of trafficking and abduction. These early misjudgments can cost precious time when hours matter most. How many could have been saved if police had not discounted those victims as runaways. There were 29 murdered probably more yet unknown.

The Hidden Reality

The truth is more complex than the runaway label suggests. Even children who initially leave home voluntarily become vulnerable to exploitation. Traffickers specifically target runaway youth, knowing they're isolated from support systems and less likely to be actively sought by law enforcement. What begins as a runaway situation can quickly evolve into trafficking.

Consider these facts:

One in seven reported runaways becomes a victim of sex trafficking

Most trafficking victims are initially classified as runaways

The first 48 hours after a child goes missing are crucial for recovery

Delayed responses increase the risk of exploitation exponentially

The Investigative Gap

When law enforcement treats a missing child as a runaway, they often:

Delay immediate search efforts

Minimize resource allocation

Assume the child will return on their own

Fail to investigate potential trafficking connections

Miss critical early evidence

This approach stands in stark contrast to how abduction cases are handled, where immediate response, AMBER alerts, and full resource deployment are standard protocol.

The Need for Change

What's needed is a fundamental shift in how missing child cases are approached:

Every missing child should trigger an urgent response, regardless of circumstances Trafficking should be considered as a possibility in every case Resources should be deployed immediately, not after delays for "verification" Training for law enforcement must emphasize the runaway-to-trafficking pipeline The classification system should be reformed to prevent dangerous assumptions

Learning from Investigations

Olsen's work, along with insights from experts like Dottie Laster, demonstrates that many children classified as runaways were actually trafficking victims from the start. These cases reveal patterns that could have been recognized earlier if investigators hadn't been constrained by the runaway assumption.

When we examine missing children's cases that ended tragically, a common thread emerges: the initial classification as a runaway delayed critical intervention. These delays allowed traffickers to move victims across jurisdictions, establish control, and create barriers to recovery.

A Call for Reform

The distinction between runaways and abduction victims should not determine the urgency of response. Every missing child deserves:

Immediate investigation

Full resource deployment

Consideration of all possibilities, including trafficking

Proactive rather than reactive measures

Until law enforcement agencies reform their approach to missing children, the dangerous gap between runaway assumptions and trafficking realities will continue to put vulnerable youth at risk.

The bottom line is clear: we cannot afford to make assumptions when children's lives are at stake. The runaway label should never be an excuse for delayed action or diminished concern.

