Editor’s Note:

Dear Sheriff Judd and the Polk County Sheriff's Office team,

On behalf of Dottie Laster and the Traffic Report, we extend our heartfelt gratitude for your exceptional work during the "Fool Around and Find Out" operation. Your dedication resulted in 244 arrests and, most importantly, identified four potential human trafficking victims who can now access vital support services.

We particularly appreciate your collaboration with organizations like One More Child and Heartland for Children, recognizing that addressing human trafficking requires both enforcement and victim support. Your statement that "prostitution is not a victimless crime" perfectly aligns with our mission to expose the exploitation, violence, and destruction these crimes cause.

The operation's impressive scope—spanning multiple agencies, capturing suspects from 12 different states, and targeting those from all walks of life—demonstrates your unwavering commitment to holding accountable those who fuel and profit from exploitation.

Thank you for being champions in this fight and setting a powerful example for law enforcement nationwide. Your persistent efforts save lives and bring hope to trafficking survivors.

With sincere appreciation,

Dottie Laster and the Traffic Report Team

Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrests 244 suspects during nine-day human trafficking enforcement operation “Fool Around and Find Out”

Media Contact: Carrie Horstman, Media Relations Administrator

During a nine-day-long undercover human trafficking operation, which began on May 2, 2025, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested 244 suspects involved in illegal acts related to soliciting prostitutes, offering to commit prostitution, or aiding/abetting or transporting prostitutes.

PCSO detectives were joined by investigators from the Department of Homeland Security, Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, U.S. Army Criminal Investigations Division, Attorney General James Uthmeier Office of Statewide Prosecution, State Attorney for the 10th Judicial Circuit Brian Haas, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, Auburndale PD, Bartow PD, Clermont PD, Davenport PD, Haines City PD, Lake Alfred PD, Lake Wales PD, Winter Haven PD, and Zephyrhills PD.

Members from the Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF), and social services organizations One More Child and Heartland for Children were also embedded with detectives and investigators during the entirety of the investigation. The 93 suspects who travelled to commit prostitution were screened by detectives and the social services organizations to determine if they were being trafficked or exploited by others, and were offered services by the social services organizations at the operation. During this investigation, four possible human trafficking victims were identified.

There were 141 suspects arrested for soliciting a prostitute and traveling to the undercover location to negotiate having sex in exchange for money. Ten (10) other suspects were arrested for aiding/abetting, transporting, or deriving proceeds from prostitutes.

Detectives charged a total of 102 felonies and 284 misdemeanors during the investigation. The suspects' prior criminal histories included a combined total of 400 felonies and 519 misdemeanors, with charges such as premeditated murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, robbery, aggravated battery, and sexual assault.

"This is the highest number of suspects we’ve ever arrested during a single undercover operation – in addition to these 244 arrests, we also arrested 11 child predators who solicited who they thought were children online in order to sexually batter them. The online prostitution industry enables traffickers and allows for the continued victimization of those who are being trafficked. Our goal is to identify victims, offer them help, and arrest those who are fueling the exploitation of human beings (Johns) and those profiting from the exploitation of human beings. Prostitution is not a victimless crime - it results in exploitation, disease, drug and alcohol addiction, violence, and broken families." - Grady Judd, Sheriff

Some interesting notes from the operation:

• 36 are here illegally (from 8 different countries: Venezuela, Cuba, Honduras, Mexico, Haiti, Columbia, Guatemala, Brazil)

• 221 are from outside Polk County, including visiting from 12 different states (CT, GA, IL, IN, MS, NC, NJ, NV, NY, TN, TX, VA)

• 22 said they were receiving government assistance (total of $18,617 per month)

• The youngest suspect is 17; the oldest is 70 years old.

• 8 firearms were brought to the location by different suspects

• 25 people were charged with possession of narcotics

One suspect is active duty military, and 13 are veterans; several suspects are in the medical profession; a few of the suspects were previously arrested by PCSO during similar sting operations. Several suspects either left their wives or girlfriends at home, or the women thought their partners were at work, visiting a friend, or going to the gym.