Dear Friends,

Dottie has just recorded a very special video for you. It is not her normal fare but a wide angled look at the entertainment industry and its role in normalizing commercial sex. In this special issue Dottie challenges you to actually find clean entertainment — entertainment that is not degrading and vilifying women and its portrayal of commercial sex.

Lv,

Dottie & Larry

Entertainment Frustration

As summer winds down and families settle into new routines with more screen time, child safety expert Dottie Laster presents a sobering challenge that will change how you view entertainment. In her latest video, Dottie shares her growing frustration with finding any scripted television or movies that don't include gratuitous strip club scenes, prostitution jokes, or references to commercial sex.

What started as a simple search for relaxing evening entertainment became a stark revelation about how thoroughly our media has normalized exploitation. Even classic shows from the 1970s—programs that should represent a more innocent era—contain the same troubling content that treats the destruction of families and individuals as comedic material.

Dottie's perspective, shaped by over two decades of working with trafficking victims and their devastated families, offers a powerful lens through which to examine what we consume as "entertainment." Her challenge to viewers—find something to watch without these references—reveals how systematically we've been conditioned to accept commercial sex as a normal part of storytelling.

This isn't just about media criticism. As Dottie explains, this constant normalization serves a purpose: it programs audiences to see exploitation as harmless fun rather than the family destruction she witnesses daily. Watch as she breaks down how this cultural conditioning affects everyone, from the buyers who fuel trafficking to the families torn apart by commercial sex.

Dottie's challenge

