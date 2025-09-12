Dear Friends,

There is a heartbreaking pattern that literally breaks parents’ hearts and that is the continued disappearance of a runaway child. Yes, finding a missing child should mark the end of a family's nightmare, but child safety expert Dottie Laster reveals a devastating reality that many parents aren't prepared for. In point #29 of her essential guide, she addresses one of the most difficult truths about missing children cases:

Once a missing teen or young adult is found, they are very likely to go missing again.

This isn't a failure of parenting or law enforcement; it's a predictable pattern that reflects the sophisticated psychological manipulation these young people have endured. The grooming process doesn't simply end when a child is physically recovered. The bonds created through manipulation, the threats made by traffickers, and the psychological conditioning often remain intact even after rescue.

Understanding this pattern is crucial for families and communities because it shifts the focus from simply finding missing children to addressing the deeper issues that made them vulnerable in the first place. Recovery requires more than just physical return—it demands comprehensive intervention to break the psychological hold that predators maintain over their victims.

In her video discussion of this point, Dottie provides insight into why this happens and what families need to understand about the long-term nature of protecting children who have been targeted by predators.

