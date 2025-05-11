Dottie Laster's Traffic Report

Dottie Laster's Traffic Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peter70x7's avatar
Peter70x7
May 12

Dottie Laster must be named America’s Anti-Trafficking Czar.

We The People must ask, “Where is Jonah Rief?”

https://open.substack.com/pub/therebelpatient/p/where-is-jonah-rief-by-tammy-rief?r=18pl52&utm_medium=ios

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Larry Jaffe
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Dottie Laster & Larry Jaffe
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture