Dottie’s book 55 Things All Parents and Grandparents Should Know About the Internet and Commercial Exploitation is a revolutionary volume! I say that because this is Dottie’s no hold barred attack on the scourge of human trafficking. She tells it like it is without a bunch of jargon or legal mumbo jumbo. She describes human trafficking through her eyes and experience. In this short video, Dottie describes a scenario where that “friend” lurking in the background just might not be who we thing they are.

Point #28 reveals a particularly cruel manipulation tactic.

When a child goes missing, desperate parents often find themselves surrounded by people offering help and support. While most assistance comes from genuine concern, child safety expert Dottie Laster warns of a sinister tactic that traffickers sometimes employ during these vulnerable moments.

In #28 of her essential guide, Laster reveals how predators can exploit a family's crisis: "Sometimes when the child goes missing, a 'friend' will appear to help the parents. However, this person may be giving misinformation and learning if the parents are getting close to finding their child or if law enforcement is engaged."

This deceptive practice represents one of the most psychologically cruel aspects of trafficking operations—using a family's desperation against them while gathering intelligence to stay ahead of rescue efforts. It's a reminder that traffickers often operate with sophisticated tactics designed to maintain control over their victims.

In her video discussion, Dottie provides insight into how parents can protect themselves from this manipulation while working to bring their children home safely. Understanding this tactic can help families distinguish between genuine assistance and those who may be working to keep their child trapped.

