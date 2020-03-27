Why subscribe?
Dottie has initiated a multi-point plan to eliminate human trafficking.
Stay up-to-date
Stay up-to-date on what she is doing to accomplish the complete elimination of human trafficking city by city!
Join the crew
Be part of Dottie’s team and get certified as a human trafficking expert. Check in on her website!
Subscribe to Dottie Laster's Traffic Report
People
Human Rights Advocate: Poet-In-Residence Autry Museum, co-founder Poets for Peace, UN Dialogue among Civilizations thru Poetry, Lifetime New Generation Beat Poet Laureate, Poet-In-Residence Jack Kerouac House of St Petersburg.