Dottie Laster's Traffic Report

Dottie Laster's Traffic Report

Home
Notes
Archive
About

Why subscribe?

Dottie has initiated a multi-point plan to eliminate human trafficking.

Stay up-to-date

Stay up-to-date on what she is doing to accomplish the complete elimination of human trafficking city by city!

Join the crew

Be part of Dottie’s team and get certified as a human trafficking expert. Check in on her website!

User's avatar

Subscribe to Dottie Laster's Traffic Report

Dottie Laster has been a human trafficking crusader for over 22 years. She triggered the largest rescue of human trafficking victims in the nation in 2005.

People

Larry Jaffe

@larryjaffe
Larry Jaffe's avatar
Human Rights Advocate: Poet-In-Residence Autry Museum, co-founder Poets for Peace, UN Dialogue among Civilizations thru Poetry, Lifetime New Generation Beat Poet Laureate, Poet-In-Residence Jack Kerouac House of St Petersburg.
© 2025 Dottie Laster & Larry Jaffe
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture