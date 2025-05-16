Dottie Laster's Traffic Report

Dottie Laster's Traffic Report

Home
Notes
Archive
About
When Missing Isn't Criminal
The Critical Gap in How Authorities View Missing Teens #25 Of 55 Things Parents and Grandparents Should Know
Thank You to Sheriff Grady Judd and the Polk County Sheriff's Office
Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrests 244 suspects during nine-day human trafficking enforcement operation!
To the Mothers of the Missing
I speak to you, mothers of the missing, whose hearts carry a weight no soul should bear.
2
The Hidden Danger:
Why the "Runaway" Label Puts Children at Risk
1

April 2025

Virginia Giuffre: Epstein Survivor No Longer with Us
A Voice Silenced Too Soon in the Fight Against Trafficking
Runaway or Abducted?
When a child goes missing, the first hours are critical.
The Hidden Dangers of Posting Your Children on Social Media
What begins as innocent sharing can expose children to risks that extend far beyond the digital world.
HIDDEN IN PLAIN SIGHT
HUMAN TRAFFICKING HIDDEN IN PLAIN SIGHT

March 2025

Exclusive Interview with Dottie
Training Law Enforcement...
2
Lured and Groomed!
55 THINGS PARENTS & GRANDPARENTS SHOULD KNOW ABOUT HUMAN TRAFFICKING: #23
The most dangerous time for a victim is when they disclose the abuse!
55 THINGS PARENTS & GRANDPARENTS SHOULD KNOW ABOUT HUMAN TRAFFICKING: #22
Check out this incisive interview with Chong Kim!
Editor’s Note:
© 2025 Dottie Laster & Larry Jaffe
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture