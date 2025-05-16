Subscribe
When Missing Isn't Criminal
The Critical Gap in How Authorities View Missing Teens #25 Of 55 Things Parents and Grandparents Should Know
May 16
Thank You to Sheriff Grady Judd and the Polk County Sheriff's Office
Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrests 244 suspects during nine-day human trafficking enforcement operation!
May 16
To the Mothers of the Missing
I speak to you, mothers of the missing, whose hearts carry a weight no soul should bear.
May 11
The Hidden Danger:
Why the "Runaway" Label Puts Children at Risk
May 5
1
April 2025
Virginia Giuffre: Epstein Survivor No Longer with Us
A Voice Silenced Too Soon in the Fight Against Trafficking
Apr 29
Runaway or Abducted?
When a child goes missing, the first hours are critical.
Apr 25
The Hidden Dangers of Posting Your Children on Social Media
What begins as innocent sharing can expose children to risks that extend far beyond the digital world.
Apr 17
HIDDEN IN PLAIN SIGHT
HUMAN TRAFFICKING HIDDEN IN PLAIN SIGHT
Apr 10
March 2025
Exclusive Interview with Dottie
Training Law Enforcement...
Mar 26
Lured and Groomed!
55 THINGS PARENTS & GRANDPARENTS SHOULD KNOW ABOUT HUMAN TRAFFICKING: #23
Mar 19
The most dangerous time for a victim is when they disclose the abuse!
55 THINGS PARENTS & GRANDPARENTS SHOULD KNOW ABOUT HUMAN TRAFFICKING: #22
Mar 10
Check out this incisive interview with Chong Kim!
Editor’s Note:
Mar 4
